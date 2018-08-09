James Corden Reveals His Dream "Carpool Karaoke" Guest List

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 1:02 PM
Several celebrities have joined James Corden behind the wheel for "Carpool Karaoke." Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera and Adele are just a few of the A-listers he's driven around town.
Still, there are "loads" of celebrities Corden would love to have on his show. The Late Late Show host shared his list during a recent interview with E! News.
Corden's dream list covers an array of genres. There are the iconic rockers, like Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen, as well as today's biggest stars, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. In fact, Queen B has been on his list for quite some time. Corden also expressed interest in having more rappers on the show, including Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj.
"There's so many," Corden said.
In addition to sharing his ideal guest list, Corden revealed his top vacation spots. New Orleans, Chicago and Washington D.C. are just a few of the places he'd like to visit in America. As for trips abroad, Corden said he's love to visit Bora Bora and Tokyo.
However, Corden doesn't have a lot of free time these days. In addition to hosting The Late Late Show, Corden has appeared in a number of films, including Ocean's 8 and Peter Rabbit. He's also set to appear in the new musical movie, Cats. What's more, he works with several business partners, including Chase Sapphire. He's also a father to three children—a responsibility that keeps him especially busy.
"It's not about busyness. It's about children, really," he told Sibley Scoles on the set of Chase Sapphire's "The Places Between" campaign. "We have three children now. So if we try and go out for an afternoon, we don't look like we're popping out. We look like we're fleeing a country. We've got so many bags."
Still, Corden remembers to count his blessings.
"I feel incredibly lucky to be in America…When I grew up I just dreamt of visiting America on holiday," he said. "So, let alone, living here and the life that it's afforded my family…I get to take my son to…school every day, and I put one of my children down pretty much every night. That is an absolute blessing. There are so many dads who dream of being able to do that every day."
"And then I get to go to work, I have as much fun as I can and then I go home," he continued. "Sometimes I can have a real good moan about something and I'll think, 'What am I even moaning about?'"
Watch the video to see his interview.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?