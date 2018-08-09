by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 12:10 PM
There are a few things you can count on happening in life: Death, taxes and Ramona Singer fighting with Bethenny Frankel. Yep, The Real Housewives of New York City stars are at it again in the season 10 finale.
Saying Ramona and Bethenny have had their ups and downs over the years may be an understatement, but their season 10 fights have all been centered around the same topic: spport, specifically female support. Ramona previously accused Bethenny of not supporting herself and the other women in their ventures, whereas Ramona and Co. are always there for Bethenny's product launches and charity.
"I'm very disappointed and hurt that you never responded to my invitation to my celebration of my anti-skincare line," Ramona says to Bethenny in the preview above.
And then something wild happens: Bethenny says she hears Ramona. "Noted," she says. So why did she skip the party? "I don't feel the need to give you an explanation," Bethenny says.
To that, it seems all Ramona is able to say is "wow."
"I just want Bethenny to have common, decency courtesy," Ramona says in a confessional. "That's all, but she's impossible to deal with."
We're all Carole Radziwill stuck in the middle of this fight, looking for a way out.
In a confessional, Bethenny says she has never seen any of Ramona's ventures pan out, so she didn't take this new skincare line seriously.
"You know what? You're very disappointing as a woman," Ramoan says.
Watch the throw down above.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
