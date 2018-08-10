Why 2018 Is the Year That Changed Hollywood

Before Marvel took audiences into Wakanda, and subsequently took their breath away, back in February, there was much handwringing over whether their big gamble on bringing Black Panther and its unprecedented-for-a-comic-book-movie cast to the big screen would pay off for the powerhouse studio. But beyond Marvel's reputation, the film came to represent a make-or-break moment for a community who'd long been told by Hollywood that their stories weren't quite universal enough to warrant a place in the modern-day blockbuster machine. If the world saw Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa roar into theaters and simply shrugged at his arrival, it would've been used by studio heads as rationale for keeping their tentpole films lily-white for years to come.

Luckily, the minute tickets became available for pre-sale, all those doubts and fears were immediately proven unfounded.

Within 24 hours, the film had the highest number of ticket pre-sales ever for a Marvel film on Fandango. In its first weekend in theaters, it would take in $242 million domestically and rank as the highest grossing President's Day Weekend opening of all time. Worldwide, Black Panther ultimately grossed $1.346 billion, becoming the highest-grossing solo superhero film ever and the ninth highest-grossing film of all time, easily giving director Ryan Coogler the highest-grossing film by a black director in the process.