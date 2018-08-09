Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are preparing to reach a new milestone in their relationship.

As the Bachelor in Paradise stars continue celebrating their engagement, the happy couple is ready to witness a very special family reunion.

"Our families are meeting on a Royal Caribbean cruise. That's what we're looking forward to," Ashley shared with E! News exclusively. "It's just going to go very well."

Jared added, "We've always felt that our parents would get along very well and both of them are super excited to meet each other. This will be the first family outing where everybody's there and what better way to do it than on a cruise?"

While cameras won't be present for this vacation on the seas, fans will soon be able to witness the couple's romantic engagement this season on Bachelor in Paradise.