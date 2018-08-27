by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 6:00 AM
Looking good, ladies!
There is no denying that Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor all know exactly what they're doing when it comes fashion. No, really.
Whether they're strutting their stuff on the catwalk or hitting a red carpet with their Model Squad besties, these It girls always dress to impress. And, to be completely honest, we couldn't love it more.
For a taste of the Model Squad stars' top notch style, be sure to take a look at the images below!
The Aussie star makes a bold statement in a beautiful, bright orange dress at the 2016 CFDDA Fashion Awards.
We're loving the contrast between Olivia's ethereal sheer skirt, sexy bra top and casual denim jacket and the black belt just brings it all together.
Va-va-voom! The Victoria's Secret model turns heads by showing lots of skin in a strappy, skin-tight little black dress with cut-outs on both sides.
Nadine masters balancing glamor and sexiness in a floor length black sheer gown with long sleeves.
Shanina's thigh-high boots add some sass to this already stunning black ensemble.
Ashley shows a hint of skin in a black top and matching pants with silver shoes.
Ping looks 10 feet tall in a simple silver, satin dress.
Hannah looks statuesque in this intricate, patterned frock decorated in beautiful beaded fringe detailing.
The supermodel has legs for days in a black minidress and matching heels.
Shanina looks like a total boss in this shimmering gold power suit that hints at a bit of cleavage.
Culpo looks stunning in this strapless, structured Zac Posen dress at the 2016 Emmys.
Sleek and sexy! Daniela flashes some leg in a black gown with a plunging neckline.
Nadine brings the drama in this gorgeous green gown with the perfect peplum.
This voluminous white top is super dramatic and pairs perfectly with the simpler black peekaboo skirt.
Hannah goes old Hollywood glam in a baby blue halter gown.
Caroline looks stunningly sophisticated in a white dress with sheer paneling paired with nude pumps.
Olivia is a ray of sunshine in this yellow floor length Rebecca Minkoff gown at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Ashley's off-the-shoulder top pairs perfectly with this shimmering gold skirt.
Daniela shows off her hot bod in this long sleeved white mini dress.
Wowzers! Caroline looks red hot in a cleavage-baring midi dress.
Devon oozes sexy appeal in a nude slip dress and feathered shawl at the Maybelline New York x V Magazine Party.
Olivia is the epitome of Paris chic in a belted white Nina Ricci skirt and top combo and matching white Ferragamo bag.
Ashley looks cute and classy in black pants and a polkadot corset top.
Ping is fun and flirty in a this patterned halter dress and white heels.
This graphic pattern is definitely an A+ look.
Daniela looks flirty in a white cocktail dress and winged heels.
Nadine looks white hot in a simple sheer white dress.
The supermodel shows off her fit physique and long legs in a long sleeved red dress and black shoes.
Hannah strikes a fierce pose in a double breasted tuxedo dress with a plunging neckline.
The brunette beauty owns the red carpet in a skin-tight white dress with sexy cut-outs.
The brunette beauty shows off her long legs in an edgy black Kobi Halperin ensemble with gold embellishments.
The blond beauty looks super modern in this long-sleeved nude illusion dress with black stripes at the 2015 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
Watch the premiere of Model Squad Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m., only on E!
