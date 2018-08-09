Lance Armstrong is recovering from his recent bike accident.

A rep for the professional cyclist told E! News he is "fine and resting up."

Armstrong took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of the bloody wounds he had obtained from the crash. The accident took place during the athlete's ride along the Tom Blake Trail in Snowmass Village, Colo.—a path he described as "one of my faves."

"Well sometimes you're the hammer and sometimes you're the nail," he wrote.