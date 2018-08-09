by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 9:57 AM
Lance Armstrong is recovering from his recent bike accident.
A rep for the professional cyclist told E! News he is "fine and resting up."
Armstrong took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of the bloody wounds he had obtained from the crash. The accident took place during the athlete's ride along the Tom Blake Trail in Snowmass Village, Colo.—a path he described as "one of my faves."
"Well sometimes you're the hammer and sometimes you're the nail," he wrote.
After Armstrong "took quite the blow to the noggin'," he decided to visit Aspen Valley Hospital to have his head checked—something he said he wouldn't normally have done in his earlier riding days.
"For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now," he wrote.
Feel better, Lance!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?