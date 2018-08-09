If you can't stand the feeling of pruney fingers, Kristen Bell has a message for you—you are not alone.

The Bad Moms star appeared on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and set the record straight about her "yet-to-be-discovered medical condition" and need for pool gloves.

The interest around Bell's mysterious gloves started back in July when her husband, Dax Shepard, posted a picture of his wife donning the accessory in the pool. He also discussed her "weird phobia" during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance later that month.

On Wednesday, Bell explained she is "acutely aware of the ridges in fingertips" and has a negative reaction to the feeling of pruney fingers.

"I would call it a very serious, undiagnosed and yet-to-be discovered medical condition that tens of people in America might also suffer from," Bell explained.

In fact, Bell said pruney fingers actually make her feel nauseous.

"When they're wet, it's like, I'll puke. I will truly puke," she assured Jimmy Kimmel.