Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs are giving their relationship another shot.
A source tells E! News that the Southern Charm stars "immediately" got back together after recently breaking up, which was reported after Ashley allegedly told the host of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast they had gone their separate ways.
"They have been doing this a lot lately," our insider reveals. "It's always up and down and they fight a lot. They find a way to lure one another back in."
Additionally, we're told Ashley is still living in South Carolina with Thomas and they're attempting to stay "low-key." The reality TV star previously told a fan on Instagram, "I don't plan on addressing rumors or talking about my relationship status to social media at this time."
But as Thomas and Ashley give each other a second (or even third) chance, E! News has learned that the cast of Southern Charm has officially severed ties with their longtime castmate and is "disgusted" by his actions. Throughout season 5 of Southern Charm, Thomas did little to quell the tension between Ashley and the mother of his children, Kathryn Dennis. Then in May, two women came forward with sexual assault allegations against Thomas, which he denied.
"The cast was very upset with Thomas and the situation surrounding Ashley, and cut him out of the group months ago after they stopped filming," the source shares. "The majority of the cast was also disgusted by his behavior and the support he gave towards Ashley's actions. No one can believe he is staying in a relationship with Ashley and thinks it's disgusting."
Adds our insider, "Everyone is on Kathryn's side for things and does not want to be affiliated with Thomas."
Right now, the stars of Southern Charm are "giving him space," and our source adds, "Many cast members are open to welcoming Thomas back if and when his name is cleared in the investigation and if he severs ties with Ashley."
Dennis, Cameron Eubanks and Shep Rose all weighed in on the accusations, which were made by a former nanny and another woman who allegedly went on a date with Thomas.
As Shep put it during the reunion, "Ninety percent of the time, Thomas is funny, eccentric, jovial and then we've seen there's a side of him that is not really him. There's a big part of him that I really, really love and a little part that I don't."
