Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs are giving their relationship another shot.

A source tells E! News that the Southern Charm stars "immediately" got back together after recently breaking up, which was reported after Ashley allegedly told the host of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast they had gone their separate ways.

"They have been doing this a lot lately," our insider reveals. "It's always up and down and they fight a lot. They find a way to lure one another back in."

Additionally, we're told Ashley is still living in South Carolina with Thomas and they're attempting to stay "low-key." The reality TV star previously told a fan on Instagram, "I don't plan on addressing rumors or talking about my relationship status to social media at this time."