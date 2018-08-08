14 Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 4:18 PM

Back to School Bags

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

No one is arguing that the backpack is not a cool fall staple, we're just all about the options.

Besides, when you think of back to school, you think of backpacks…and so does everyone else. Therein lies the problem. In an effort to not blend in on accident, you've got to think outside the box. If you truly do have a rigorous schedule of AP classes ahead of you, you're going to have the textbooks to prove it. And if you don't want to go the boring backpack route to lug them around, may we suggest a classy oversize tote bag?

Trust: The below 14 options are chicer than you'd imagine and will majorly up your weekday style game.

Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Leather Crossbody

BUY IT: Oliveve Zoe Tote, $352

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Straw Tote

BUY IT: Kayu ST TROPEZ TOTE BAG, $121

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Grommets Bag

BUY IT: Vince Camuto Areli Leather Tote Bag, $125 

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Oversize Carryall

BUY IT: Mansur Gavriel Lamb Oversized Tote, $695 

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Oversize Tote

BUY IT: Jil Sander Oversized Tote, $779

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Nylon Tote

BUY IT: PUMA Evercat Cambridge Tote Bag, $11 

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Peachy Leather Bag

BUY IT: MARSÈLL Oversized Tote, $1,380

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Oversize Japanese Tote Bag

BUY IT: MM6 MAISON MARTIN MARGIELA White Crackled Leather Oversize Japanese Tote Bag, $439

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Faux Leather Tote

BUY IT: Sole Society Faux Leather Oversize Tote, $65

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Oversize Crossbody

BUY IT: Lanvin Oversize Crossbody Bag, $225 

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Gym Bag

BUY IT: Nike Gym Tote Bag, $25 

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Feed Bag

BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff Unlined Feed Bag, $295 

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Double Zipper Tote

BUY IT: Boohoo Double Zipper Tote, $16 

Shopping: Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Maroon Shopper

BUY IT: Boohoo Large Popper Tote Shopper, $16

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

