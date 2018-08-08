Warning: You're going to give more than zero f--ks about this big announcement!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan-favorite Erika Jayne has some big news to share with E! News exclusively.

As it turns out, the singer is hitting the road this fall for a few special performances.

"I'm so excited to get back on the stage this fall for the Pretty Mess tour!" Erika shared with E! News. "The best part of it all is finally getting to meet so many fans across the county. Get ready, my Pretties!"

Whether you're in Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago or Jersey City, there's a concert date for you.