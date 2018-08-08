Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Take Their Summer Romance to Paris

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, are taking their summer romance to the streets of Paris.

The actress and NYC-based art dealer jetted off to the City of Light early Wednesday morning, before holding hands and enjoying a walk through the historic European city. Lawrence arrived at her hotel in cut-off jeans and a white t-shirt before changing into a stylish pink and beige slip dress, nude sunglasses and a pair of platform wedges for their stroll through the Place Vendome.

Romantic walks and sightseeing appears to be a favorite pastime of the pair, with the couple recently spotted parading through the streets of NYC.