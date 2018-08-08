This Is No McJoke—Here's How to Win Free McDonald's For Life

Does a lifetime of Chicken McNuggets sound like a saucy dream come true? What about sinking your teeth into an Egg McMuffin most mornings for the foreseeable future? You can even make your nightcap a refreshing swirl of vanilla soft serve. But how?

Sound the alarms: McDonald's is about to change one Big Mac fan's life with the chance to win free food for life from the fast food joint.

The home of the Quarter Pounder posted about the mysterious way to end up victorious in the company's latest sweepstakes. "Legend becomes reality when one person wins FREE McDonald's for life!" the company tweeted.

If you want to be that lucky winner, there's one way to go about it: ordering food through their mobile app. According to their announcement, the window for ordering via cell phone is August 10-August 24. Time to head to the app store.