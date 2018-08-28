Let's go girl!

Shania Twain turns 53 years old today and you know what that means...it's time to have a party for two (or maybe like 10).

The Canadian singer is one of the most successful singers in all of country music and it's because she releases one amazing album after another.

Even with a 15-year break from new music, fans we're ready and waiting for Twain to drop her 2017 record Now, and it didn't disappoint.

Whether you're a fan who saw the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer on tour back in the day, or you saw her for the first time during her Now Tour, which is currently taking place, Twain fans are lifers and that's why we love them.

So, since we know you're still the one who loves this country singer, why not vote for your favorite music video from her in honor of her birthday? You know you want to!

Happy birthday Shania, we love you forever and for always!