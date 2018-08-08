The stars of Crazy Rich Asians are opening up about the importance of the film in society today.

Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Gemma Chan recently sat down with E! News to talk about their upcoming movie and the significance of having an all-Asian cast. "It means the world," Chan told us. "I am just so proud to be a part of this film. This film is not just for Asians, it's for anyone who has ever felt that they struggle to be accepted or they've been otherized. Really it's a celebration."

Wu also addressed the open letter she recently shared with her fans on Twitter, in which she quoted the film's director, Jon. M Chu, who says, "This is more than a movie, it's a movement."