As we inch closer to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards we can't help but wonder who you think should be taking home the biggest awards of the night.
We all have our favorite singer and performer, but which of the six artists nominated do you think deserves to be dubbed Artist of the Year?
There are a lot of big names up for this award, all of which are amazing talents, but only one can walk out of the show with a moon man trophy in their arms.
Before you tune in to watch the award show live next week (it airs on Aug. 20) sound off in our poll below on which of the singers is your pick for Artist of the Year!
For starters, Ariana Grande is up for the award and we're really not that surprised based on her big year.
In addition to getting our attention with her engagement to Pete Davidson this summer, Grande has been slaying the music game all year long (and in 2017 too).
In 2017, the "Dangerous Woman" singer dropped three singles before revealing that come this August her fourth studio album would be dropping.
Although we have yet to hear the full record (it comes out on Friday, Aug. 17), Grande has released two singles including, "No More Tears Left to Cry" and "God Is a Woman." Plus, she was featured on Troye Sivan's "Dance to This" and Nicki Minaj's "Bed."
Bruno Mars has also been a busy artist since pretty much 2016 when he dropped his last record, 24K Magic.
In May 2017, he began his 24K Magic World Tour, which runs until November 2018 and he made sure to throw in a few new single releases for good measure while on the road. His biggest single to drop over the past year was "Finesse" featuring Cardi B, which the two performed at the 2018 Grammys.
Speaking of Cardi B, the rapper is also up for this big award. The "I Like It" singer is actually nominated in 10 categories, which is amazing and based on her big year she totally deserves it.
In April, she released her first full-length album and she's been everywhere ever since.
With hits like "Ring" coming out this year and numerous collaborations to her name now—she's worked with Maroon 5, Jennifer Lopez and Rita Ora to name a few—she is going to be a big competitor at this year's show.
Drake will be giving all of his fellow nominees a run for their money this year because of how often his tracks have been taking over the radio. In addition to giving fans the Degrassi reunion of their dreams with his "I'm Upset" music video, another one of Drake's song brought us the "In My Feelings" Challenge and we are forever grateful.
Plus, in June the Canadian singer came out with his fifth album Scorpion, which just adds to the eight singles he dropped this year. Clearly, the singer has been busy and his fans have noticed!
Fifth Harmony alum Camila Cabello is the youngest star in this category, but she can definitely hold her own.
In January, the solo artist kicked off her amazing year by releasing her first solo record called Camila. She then released two singles to give her fans what they want (they followed 2017's release of "Havana") and then went on tour with Taylor Swift. Talk about a killer year.
Last, but not least, we have Post Malone suiting up to battle it out with the other five artists.
The rapper dropped his second studio album, Beerbongs & Bentleys in April in between a series of amazing single releases. In 2017, he dropped four singles including, "I Fall Apart" and in 2018 he's already put out three singles including, "Better Now" off his recent record.
Since all of these artists are a big deal, it's time for you to tell us which one you think actually deserves the Artist of the Year award most.
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
