BACKGRID
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 1:03 PM
BACKGRID
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are still going strong!
The 43-year-old Oscar winner and the 21-year-old Never Goin' Back actress recently enjoyed a vacation together in Europe, where they were been spotted enjoying boat rides and snorkeling in the sea. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2017, was spotted packing on the PDA in April at the Coachella. Now a source is giving E! News more insight into their "very relaxed" romance.
"Things with Leo and Cami are going very well. Leo really likes Cami and they spend a lot of time together," the insider tells us. "She's got a great, spunky personality that Leo is drawn to and she's obviously gorgeous. All Leo's friends like Cami too. She's just a low key, cool girl."
"Overall they have a very relaxed relationship," the source adds.
BACKGRID
The couple is often spotted spending time with her mom 42-year-old Argentinian actress, Lucila Solá, who is dating 78-year-old actor Al Pacino.
"Leo also has a great relationship with Cami's mom and he spends time with Cami and her mom often over at their house in Los Angeles," the source tells us. Cami's mom also joined the couple on their European vacation.
"They have had a great time vacationing on a yacht in Europe over the last week. They spent time in France in Antibes and St. Tropez before moving on to Positano and Nerano, Italy over the last few days. They've had visits from different friends and from Camila's mom who hung out with them in France for a few days," an eyewitness shares with E! News. "They went jetskiing and visited Club 55. They loved the area and being on the water."
ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID
"Leo and Camila have been out in the sun enjoying boat rides, snorkeling and being in the sea. They've had several meals aboard the yacht but have also made plenty of stops and gotten off to see the sites and enjoy the best places," the insider continues. "They visited the island of Capri and had a nice lunch at Il Riccio overlooking the water. They have a smaller boat that drops them and brings them back to the yacht."
The eyewitness adds, "They can go wherever they want and do whatever they would like to do. They've gone swimming in coves with the most turquoise water and then enjoyed adventures like jumping off the boat and going for a swim. They seem to be having a great time."
Of the couple's relationship, another source shares with E! News, "Leo's living the good life and thoroughly enjoying himself. He's never too serious about anyone. He's happy and leaves it at that. He doesn't future hop or get too far ahead of himself. They are having a great summer together and it is what it is."
LA press day for @nevergoinbackmovie 🦋 more theaters opening this weekend!
A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone) on
Camila has since returned to L.A. after enjoying the European getaway with her beau. She posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday stating that she's doing press for her new movie Never Goin' Back, which hits theaters this weekend.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?