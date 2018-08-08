Scott Disick is "very happy" his ex Kourtney Kardashian has split from her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, E! News has learned exclusively.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 25-year-old model beau called it quits after almost two years together.

"Scott is very happy Kourtney cut it off with Younes. Although he is happy in his relationship with Sofia, he never liked Younes for Kourtney," a source told E! News exclusively on Wednesday.

Scott, 35, and model Sofia Richie, 19, went public with their romance in September. It is his longest relationship since his breakup with Kourtney three years ago.

"Scott and Kourtney are in a cordial place right now. Scott is always resistant to rock the boat with Kourtney," the source said. "He truly will always care about her as wants her to be happy. Everything is always better for the kids' sake, when they are in a good place."

Kourtney and Scott, who share three children, were together for nine years before they split in July 2015. Kourtney and Younes started dating in late 2016. Their relationship was Kourtney's longest since her breakup from Scott.

"In the beginning, Scott was making fun of Kourtney for dating someone so young and saying it would never last," another source told E! News. "Once he got with Sofia, he couldn't say anything about Younes. It gave him a lot of perspective and understanding that age is just a number. It was hard for him to see Kourtney dating and he was looking for any reason to not like Younes. But since being with Sofia, he has moved on. Scott cares a lot less than he used to. Of course, Kourtney has a very special place in his heart and always will. He wants Kourtney to be happy."