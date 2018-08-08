It's the end of an era for Catfish. Max Joseph, one of the co-hosts of the MTV reality show, is leaving the series. His final episode will air on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

"Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish. Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I've learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes," Joseph said in a statement.