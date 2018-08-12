The Uncommon James crew is off to Florida, but it's not all fun and games.

On this week's all-new Very Cavallari, head of operations Brittainy Taylor and her country crooner boyfriend Jon Stone hit a rough patch when he and some of the boys decided to crash the company retreat.

"I'm excited that he's here and I want to be with him, but we have a lot of unfinished business when it comes to arguments," Brittainy confessed to the camera.

While the rest of the crew got down in the kitchen, Brittainy and Jon headed down to the beach to work out their issues that started over a mix-up with their puppy.

"I really do need you to open up a little bit more and be on my team," Brittainy expressed to Jon. "You have this notion in your head that you know more and you know better and I'm just supposed to follow your lead, but that's not a relationship, that's a dictatorship."