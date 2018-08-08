How Does Gwyneth Paltrow's $600 Skin Routine Compare to Other Celebs'?

There's a lot to learn from celebrity bedtime beauty routines.

For one, Hollywood stars have access to the best of the best beauty products. Brands gift them with new launches. They're friends with top aestheticians and skin-care gurus that can give them solid recommendations. They usually have to wear a lot of makeup (thus learning how to take it off effectively is a top priority). And, with the pressure of flashing lights, flawless skin is a must.

Plus, in the morning, prepping your skin for makeup is usually the goal. At night, however, taking care of your skin is the sole concern. Essentially, your skin has six to eight hours to rejuvenate, refresh and hydrate. It's important to take advantage of this time.

Yesterday on Harper Bazaar's "Go to Bed With Me" series, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her before bed routine, including the products she uses and how she applies them. Sure, we were a bit taken back by the $600 price tag on her skin-care. But, her video brought us to one essential question: Is her routine typical for a celebrity?