How Does Gwyneth Paltrow's $600 Skin Routine Compare to Other Celebs'?

Instagram
There's a lot to learn from celebrity bedtime beauty routines.
For one, Hollywood stars have access to the best of the best beauty products. Brands gift them with new launches. They're friends with top aestheticians and skin-care gurus that can give them solid recommendations. They usually have to wear a lot of makeup (thus learning how to take it off effectively is a top priority). And, with the pressure of flashing lights, flawless skin is a must.
Plus, in the morning, prepping your skin for makeup is usually the goal. At night, however, taking care of your skin is the sole concern. Essentially, your skin has six to eight hours to rejuvenate, refresh and hydrate. It's important to take advantage of this time.
Yesterday on Harper Bazaar's "Go to Bed With Me" series, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her before bed routine, including the products she uses and how she applies them. Sure, we were a bit taken back by the $600 price tag on her skin-care. But, her video brought us to one essential question: Is her routine typical for a celebrity?
You be the judge! Check out the best celebrity PM routines below!
Instagram
Jasmine Tookes
Skin Concerns: Dehydration from traveling via plane, puffy eyes in the morning
Best Advice for Bedtime Skin-Care: "[Raaw by Trice Eye Love] is one of my favorites because in the morning or at night when I'm tired, I wake up with really puffy eyes, but if I use this, all the puff goes away," she shared with Harper Bazaar viewers. "And it also has coffee beans in it to help with the puffiness."
Products: Epione Flawless Serum ($195); Epione Signature Series Hydration Serum ($120); Raaw by Trice Eye Love ($40); Body Oil
Total: $355
Instagram
Jenna Dewan
Skin Concerns: Melasma, a skin condition that causes extreme dryness
Best Advice for Bedtime Skin-Care: "I also love to use is this SK-II Balancing Essence," she said in a YouTube video. "This is magic for melasma. This is for anyone that has really any kind of brightening needs or skin care needs."
Products: Facile Clinical Clean Cleanser ($35); Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops ($145); Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum ($300); Nurse Jamie EGF Platinum 3 Restorative Facial Elixir ($198); La Mer The Eye Concentrate ($205); Nurse Jamie UpLift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller ($69); Dr. Lancer Evening Age Defense Therapy (no longer available); SK-II Facial Treatment Essence ($99)
Total Price: $1,051
Instagram
Khloe Kardashian
Best Advice for Bedtime Skin-Care: "Grab my liter of water and try to drink as much as possible," she said on her app. "Usually it's a bottle of Smart Water or Essentia (I like Essentia because of the pH)."
Products: Kiehl's Blue Herbal Gel Cleanser ($22); La Mer Moisturizing Cream ($163); Vitamin E Oil ($7)
Total Price: $192
Instagram
Chantel Jeffries
Skin Concerns: Dry lips due to sleeping with retainers
Best Advice for Bedtime Skin-Care: "I really like to exfoliate after using a mask because I feel like there's a lot of impurities," she shared in a video with Harper's Bazaar. "You can kind of scrub all the dead skin away."
Products: Hair Coils (similar here for $7); Clinique Take The Day Off Micellar Cleansing Towelettes for Face & Eyes ($5); Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm ($30); L'Oreal Paris Detox & Brighten Pure-Clay Mask ($10); St. Ives Apricot Scrub ($4); Aerin Rose Night Table Cream & Overnight Mask ($80); NARS Skin Total Replenishment Eye Cream ($58); Palmer's Swivel Stick Lip Moisturizer Cocoa Butter Formula ($2)
Total: $196
Instagram
Lela Loren
Skin Concerns: Dry skin
Best Advice: "I love these [Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Peel pads]," she said during her Harper's Bazaar "Go to Bed With Me" video. "They're super easy to travel with. It's perfectly dosed and I start on my forehead and I just really rub it in all over. I do my neck and my décolletage. It's just really great. It's exfoliating. It's anti-aging. It's really great for find lines and pigmentation. I avoid sort of the eye area. Be careful with the eyebrows because it will apparently lighten it over time...I use the left over and rub it on my hands."
Products: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Towelettes ($5); Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Cleansing Oil ($32); Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum ($69); Togospa Ice Water Collagen Eye Masks ($13); Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Peel ($88); Dr. Dennis Groos Brightening + Firm Serum ($69); Tata Harper Crème Riche Velvet Moisturizing Cream ($185); In Fiore Calendula Solution ($175); Eucerin Aquaphor Lip Balm ($3)
Total: $639
Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow
Best Advice for Bedtime Skin-Care: "In the summer I tend to use less night cream, because we are on the East coast and it has a nice humidity in the air," she said during an episode of Harper Bazaar's "Go to Bed With Me" series. "But if I'm in California or in the wintertime, I use a nice night cream."
Products: Goop G.Tox Dry Brush ($20); Goop G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scrub Shampoo ($42); Goop G. Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub ($40); Goop Exfoliating Instant Facial ($125); Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum ($185); Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream ($140); Love & Sage Well Red Lip Balm ($20); Beautycounter Body Butter ($39)
Total Price: $603