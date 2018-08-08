Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Split: Everything We Know

On Tuesday, pictures began to surface of Younes getting cozy with Jordan Ozuna in Mexico. The photos show Younes wrapping his arms around Jordan as they shared a laugh on the beach and playfully wrestled. The duo is currently on vacation with a group of friends, where an eyewitness told E! News that Younes and Jordan were seen "kissing all night" and "were together alone."

However, despite speculation, Jordan denied the romance rumors in a statement to E! News. "Younes and I are not involved romantically at all. We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend's birthday party with 13 other people," Jordan told us. "It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach. No, we aren't romantically involved in any way, shape or form."

As news of Younes and Kourtney's split broke online, Younes took to social media to call out a tabloid report about his beach pictures. "They really want me to be the bad guy. F--k your Hollywood bullsh-t (cant have fun with your friends no more). dailymail Where are my 12 other friendssss? Nice catch tho," Younes wrote on one Instagram Story post.

He later added, "Once again you guys failed. I'm not attached to this 'life' so you can't touch me. I know who I am where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter the one of my lord. Have a wonderful day."