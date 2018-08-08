Pink Gets Discharged From the Hospital—and Gives the Paparazzi a Warning

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 4:43 AM

Pink, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC

After being being treated for a gastric virus earlier this week, Pink has been discharged from the hospital.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to give her fans a health update and thank "all of the kind people out there" for their well-wishes and support.

It certainly hasn't been the easiest time for Pink. Last week, the singer postponed her Aug. 3 concert at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena due to an "upper respiratory infection." Unfortunately, her health continued to decline. On Monday Aug. 6, Live Nation revealed Pink had been hospitalized for dehydration. While she was treated and dismissed, she was then readmitted for her gastric virus diagnosis. 

The "Who Knew" artist explained she had "absolutely" planned to perform Monday night as part of her Beautiful Trauma Tour; however, she was "rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain" about 20 minutes before leaving for her soundcheck.

"That was the reason for the late cancellation," Pink explained. "It was out of anyone's control and, of course, wasn't planned that way."

Pink Hospitalized for Gastric Virus, Cancels Second Sydney Show

Since being discharged from the hospital, Pink has been "following doctors orders of liquids and rest." The "Just Like Fire" singer explained she needs to follow their instructions to be well enough to perform the stunts in her show.

"A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don't just stand in front a microphone and sing," she wrote. "I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total sh-t show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best." 

Pink informed her fans she will return to the stage on Saturday. Live Nation has also rescheduled her postponed tour dates. Until then, the singer will be lying low—"drinking green tea and spending time with my kids."

She also had a few words for the local paparazzi, who accused the singer of canceling her show to relax on the beach after her first postponed show.

"That's a warning to paparazzi," she wrote. "You might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I'll try to control the smiling."

Near the end of the post, Pink apologized to "any of the ticket holders" affected.

"Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support," she wrote. "I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many many years."

She then closed out her post by giving a shout-out to the "amazing doctors and nurses at St. Vincent's Hospital for taking such good care of me and getting me home to my kids."

Feel better, Pink!

