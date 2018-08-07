Kim and Khloe Kardashian Aren't Impressed With Younes Bendjima After Kourtney Kardashian Breakup

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 4:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Guess we know what team Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are on with this Hollywood breakup.

Earlier today, E! News learned that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima had called it quits after close to two years of dating.

"They decided to take time apart, but ultimately it led to a split," a source shared with E! News. "Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy. Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over."

Things didn't help when photos surfaced of Younes enjoying a vacation and getting pretty close to Jordan Ozuna.

"They really want me to be the bad guy," the former boxer shared on Instagram Stories when the photos surfaced. "F--k your Hollywood bulls--t (can't have fun with your friends no more)."

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Khloe, however, wasn't buying it.

"Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson," she wrote in The Shade Room's comment section. Jordan would later tell E! News that nothing romantic is going on. 

But regardless of their status, Khloe and Kim decided to throw some shade Younes' way with their latest comments. And wait, there's more.

Younes went on to post again with the message, "Once again you guys failed. I'm not attached to this 'life' so you can't touch me. I know who I am, where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matters. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day."

Kim's response? "Nice pics from your 'boys trip,'" she shared in The Shade Room's comments section. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, are you next?

As for how Kourtney is really handling this breakup, it appears that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is keeping buys with work commitments.

On Tuesday afternoon, she enjoyed a shopping trip with Penelope Disick to the mall where she couldn't help but spotlight her sisters' new campaign with Calvin Klein Underwear. As they like to say: Living well is the best revenge.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Younes Bendjima , Khloe Kardashian , Apple News , Kardashian News , Top Stories
Latest News
Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Plain White T's

''Hey There Delilah'' is Coming to TV: More '00s Songs We Wanna Watch

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Injures Herself While Filming "Carpool Karaoke" With James Corden

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Jr.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett IV Enjoy Mother-Son Trip to the Great Wall of China

The 100

What's Next After The 100 Season 5 Finale Just Blew Everything Up?

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Celebrity Engagements of 2018

Serena Williams Opens Up About Her Battle With Post-Partum

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.