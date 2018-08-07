Francesca Eastwood Reveals Her Son's Name at Family-Filled Baby Shower

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 4:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Frances Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Alexander Wraith

Instagram

Francesca Eastwood has a lot to celebrate.

First, the actress and model turned 25 today. To add to the celebration, Clint Eastwood's daughter had her baby shower Monday morning, and we've finally learned what she's naming her baby boy: Titan.

Francesca and her actor-model beau Alexander Wraith gathered with family and friends at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles for a "beautiful breakfast," she wrote in an Instagram. Many of those friends in attendance shared videos in their Instagram stories about the shower, including zoomed in images of the cake with Peter Rabbit on it and frosting that said, "Congratulations to Franny and Baby Titan!"

She first showed off her baby bump at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards, which is right around the same time she posted photos on Instagram that first exhibited signs of her pregnancy.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

No one seems more eager about Francesca's baby than her mom, Frances Fisher. The actress couldn't contain her enthusiasm while uploading a slideshow of photos to Instagram. She even has a nickname for herself: "Glamma." She wrote, "Just call me #Glamma #Proudmama."

Fisher expressed joy for her daughter and the baby at the Environmental Media Awards when the mother-daughter duo stood at the podium together. "I'm so excited I'm going to be a grandma," she said at the time.

In 2013, Francesca married Jonah Hill's late brother Jordan Feldstein in Las Vegas, but their marriage ended in an annulment. 

Frances Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Alexander Wraith

Instagram

Frances Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Alexander Wraith

Instagram

Frances Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Alexander Wraith

Instagram

Congratulations again to baby Titan and Francesca!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Francesca Eastwood , Babies , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb and Haley Joy's Cutest Moments

Saint West, Chicago West

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Chicago West, Saint West

Saint West's Cutest Pics

ESC: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Gear Up for Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday With a Look Back at Her Life-Changing Romance With Travis Scott!

Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario

Troian Bellisario Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Patrick J. Adams

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Sends Inspiring Message After Feeling "Like I Was Not a Good Mom"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.