Princess Nokia and Timbaland Aim to "Erase the Hate" in New Song

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Are you ready to join the movement to Erase the Hate?

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's social impact campaign Erase The Hate is releasing a brand-new music video this weekend and E! News has a special sneak peek.

Without hesitation, Princess Nokia and Timbaland came together to perform a new original track appropriately titled "Erase the Hate."

While the beat may grab your attention at first, it's the lyrics that will keep you listening time and time again.

"Here's to the people who work every day / To make the world better, stronger and great," Princess Nokia raps in the track. "Let's stand for the people who cannot make noise / Let's stand for the people who don't have a voice."

Photos

Do-Gooder Gallery

Erase the Hate was formed in 1994 to combat hate and discrimination in America. The cause has now expanded across NBCU Cable Entertainment Networks, which will air the video multiple times this weekend.

"I wanted to join this campaign more than anything simply because I have always revolved my life, revolved my music, revolved my passions around dismantling hate," Princess Nokia explained in the BTS video obtained by E! News. "I'm a champion of love. I've always been a champion of love."

Timbaland added, "I think music is the most powerful tool to cure any negativity in the world."

Learn more about Erase the Hate by visiting its website today.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Music , Do-Gooder , Charity , Entertainment , Top Stories
Latest News
Maisie Williams

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

See Princess Nokia & Timbaland in 'Erase the Hate' Video

Princess Nokia & Timbaland Record 'Erase the Hate' Rhyme

Shawn Mendes

Rumored Romances, Overwhelming Self-Doubt and a Meteoric Rise: Inside Shawn Mendes' Path to Superstardom

Why Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Friendship Goals

Plain White T's

''Hey There Delilah'' is Coming to TV: More '00s Songs We Wanna Watch

Kylie Jenner Appears as Virgin Mary in Travis Scott's Video

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.