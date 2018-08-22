No matter which role you choose, we can all be grateful that this birthday girl got into the acting biz. Let's be honest, we couldn't imagine Hollywood without her now either.

Are you a die-hard Bridesmaids fan , or were you laughing every time she brought a new character to life on Saturday Night Live?

In honor of Wiig's big celebration we want you to weigh in on which of her movies and TV projects you love most.

Since the funny gal is turning 45 years old today we wanted to take a look back at some of her most memorable roles to date. For the record, there are a lot of them.

OK, it's not funny that it's her birthday, but since Wiig is such a hilarious actress we always laugh a little bit just upon hearing her name.

NBC Saturday Night Live Beginning in 2005, Kristen Wiig portrayed numerous hilarious characters on Saturday Night Live. She has had so many memorable skits that we can't pick our favorite, but Gilly and Target Lady are definitely at the top of our list.

20th Century Fox Date Night In the 2010 comedy, Wiig plays Haley Sullivan, one of Tina Fey and Steve Carell's friends who is getting divorced. It's her breakup that leads the main duo of Fey and Carell to take a night off of their normal lives and really live it up. While out on a romantic date they quickly find themselves in a bit of a dangerous and thrilling situation.

Universal Studios Bridesmaids If you didn't know who Wiig was before Bridesmaids came out in 2011 you definitely knew her name after. The comedy is all about Wiig's character Annie being the maid of honor in her best friend's wedding. Things get a little out of hand however when money becomes no object, one of the other bridesmaids tries to steal her thunder and the BFFs lose track of why they are even friends. Oh, and Annie gets them all kicked off their flight to the bachelorette party in one of the funniest scenes from the movie.

Article continues below

Roadside Attractions Friends With Kids The 45-year-old star plays one half of the newlywed couple in Friends With Kids. She is one six best friends who are fully involved in one another's lives, especially when their two single friends from the group decide to have a kid together, but not date. It's a modern film about love and friendship and it's wonderful.

20th Century Fox Television/Netflix Arrested Development Throughout the 2013 season of Arrested Development, Wiig portrayed the younger version of Lucille Bluth (usually played by Jessica Walter) and of course we laughed at every scene she was in. Lucille is the matriarch of the dysfunctional Bluth family and when Wiig played her '80s-era version it was just too good.

20th Century Fox The Secret Life of Walter Mitty In 2013, Wiig joined Ben Stiller to tell the tale of The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. In the movie she plays Stiller's love interest and co-worker as he finally makes his daydreams into a reality and goes on the adventure of a lifetime.

Article continues below

Paramount Pictures Anchorman 2 Although there were a lot of familiar faces in the Anchorman sequel, Wiig was new to the cast and she certainly made an impression. She played receptionist Chani Lastnamé who is so strange, which makes her romance with Brick Tamland (Carell) even more perfect.

Roadside Attractions The Skeleton Twins Bill Hader and Wiig played twins in this 2014 drama and comedy and they were totally believable. Their characters reconnect after coincidentally cheating on the same day. The real question is what can be done to mend their sibling bond?

Twentieth Century Fox The Martian Wiig takes on a more serious role in The Martian, which is about an astronaut who gets stranded on Mars and must rely on his own skills in order to tell his team back on Earth that he is actually alive.

Article continues below

Paramount Pictures Zoolander 2 If you've ever wanted to see Wiig as a crazy, and somewhat scary, fashion mogul then Zoolander 2 is the movie for you. It is the sequel to Zoolander and the story manages to lure Derek (Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) back into modeling in Rome, only to become the target of a conspiracy...with Wiig's Alexanya Atoz manipulating the top designers and models in the process.

Sony Pictures Ghostbusters: Answer the Call Who you gonna call?! In 2016, the New York native joined forces with Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones to fight ghosts and protect Manhattan from an invasion.

Relativity Studios Masterminds Based on the 1997 Loomis Fargo robbery, Masterminds is about an armored car company in the south that organizes one of the biggest bank heists in American history. Wiig plays one of the workers and Zach Galifianakis' partner and love interest and the whole thing is hilarious.

Article continues below

Paramount Pictures Downsizing Wiig plays Matt Damon's wife in Downsizing, which is a satire about a man who wants to shrink himself so that he can live in wealth. The only downside is that his wife backs out before she gets shrunk and then he discovers that life isn't greener better on the side of the grass...even when you're smaller.

Paramount Pictures Mother! Although Wiig's role wasn't massive in Mother! she was a big player in the whole story and it was fascinating to watch unfold. Mother! tells the story of a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their house and throw off their simple existence. Things get very dark, very fast and Wiig's Henry is more twisted than we ever imagined.

20th Century Fox Television Last Man on Earth The comedian has appeared on five episodes of Last Man on Earth as Pamela Brinton and we can't get enough of her. She is just so funny and her comedic timing is perfect.