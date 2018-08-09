Scott Disick Gets Kris Jenner Back for Art Shaming Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 8:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The king of pranks is back! And this time Scott Disick is setting his sights on "art snob" Kris Jenner.

After the momager "art shamed" daughter Khloe Kardashian, Khloe and Scott decided to team up and give the art-lover a taste of her own medicine by introducing her to a fake up-and-coming artist in this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Today will be the day that we introduce Kris to this artist and hopefully everything goes well and she falls for it," Scott tells the camera. "I mean you have remember here, this guy has absolutely no knowledge of art. The only thing he knows is how to basically pretend that he knows."

It's then Kris is introduced to art's next rising star, Art Vandelay

Watch

Kris Jenner Art-Shames Khloe Kardashian -- Wow!

Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, KUWTK 1502

E!

You'd think the name would set off some red flags, but Kris was too excited to be ahead of art's next trend to notice.

"Your name is art and you're in an art gallery?" Kris asks, shaking Art's hand. "No, he's an artist," Scott insists. "And you're an artist and your name is art? This is amazing!" Kris chimes.

"Are you going to Art Basel again this year?" an ecstatic Kris asks. "Absolutely. Absolutely," Art responds. "This guy's killing it," Scott adds.

"Art Vandelay does seem to be an up-and-coming artist in our eyes," a sly Scott confesses to the camera. "Hopefully everything goes well and Kris falls for it and I assume she will, if I know her."

See the hilarious prank go down in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday by watching an all-day marathon of Life of Kylie and Keeping Up With the Kardashians Friday, Aug. 10 starting at 7 a.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kris Jenner , Scott Disick , Khloe Kardashian , Family , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Niall Horan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Scott Disick Pranks Art Snob Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods

Best Friends Forever! Take a Closer Look at Kylie Jenner's Squad in Honor of Her 21st Birthday

Victoria Villarroel Gamero, Kylie Jenner

Meet Kylie Jenner's Squad

Kylie Jenner, Love Magazine

Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday With a Look Back at All Her Model Moments!

Kris Jenner Art Shames Khloe Kardashian -- Wow!

KUWTK 1502, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardahian

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Momager Kris Jenner for "Art Shaming" Her on KUWTK: "It's Mean"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.