by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 8:13 AM
The king of pranks is back! And this time Scott Disick is setting his sights on "art snob" Kris Jenner.
After the momager "art shamed" daughter Khloe Kardashian, Khloe and Scott decided to team up and give the art-lover a taste of her own medicine by introducing her to a fake up-and-coming artist in this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"Today will be the day that we introduce Kris to this artist and hopefully everything goes well and she falls for it," Scott tells the camera. "I mean you have remember here, this guy has absolutely no knowledge of art. The only thing he knows is how to basically pretend that he knows."
It's then Kris is introduced to art's next rising star, Art Vandelay.
You'd think the name would set off some red flags, but Kris was too excited to be ahead of art's next trend to notice.
"Your name is art and you're in an art gallery?" Kris asks, shaking Art's hand. "No, he's an artist," Scott insists. "And you're an artist and your name is art? This is amazing!" Kris chimes.
"Are you going to Art Basel again this year?" an ecstatic Kris asks. "Absolutely. Absolutely," Art responds. "This guy's killing it," Scott adds.
"Art Vandelay does seem to be an up-and-coming artist in our eyes," a sly Scott confesses to the camera. "Hopefully everything goes well and Kris falls for it and I assume she will, if I know her."
