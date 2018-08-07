It's ever too early to start planning your wedding!

Cheryl Burkegot engaged to longtime boyfriend Matthew Lawrence in May, and there's already talk about what their plans for the future are. Today, the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors mentor stopped by E!'s Daily Pop and dished on her upcoming wedding to the Boy Meets World actor.

Not everything is set in stone yet, but she did reveal they hope to tie the knot around this time next year. "We wanted a destination wedding, but then we got the family members in our ear, like, 'How dare you? That's so selfish!'" she told co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester. "You know how it is."

Burke did, however, reveal how she reconnected with Lawrence more than a decade after they first broke up. "He has been someone I've thought about over the last decade," she said," "and I just knew." Her sister even sent Lawrence a text a few Christmases ago, believing that if he answered, the former couple would end up together in the end.

"He responded right away and we had dinner," Burke recalled. "I was like, 'That's it! Put a ring on it!'"