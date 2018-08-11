Inside Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon's Globe-Trotting Bromance

So Jason Bourne and Thor walk into a bar...

It may sound like the set-up for a punch line, but really, it's just a standard vacation practice for Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon, as the two actors have traveled the world together in recent years, often being spotted boarding boats, hitting the beach and inspiring travel FOMO in all of us. (Look away, Ben Affleck!)

While their bromance, which includes annual family vacations, spending holidays together and surf sessions, may seem a unexpected, given that they've never really worked together, Hemsworth and Damon's friendship actually began quite some time ago, before the Aussie star, who turns 35 today, took on the role of the Norse god that would make him a household name.