How's everybody doing? You good? Got your jaw back where it should be?

Bob Morley promised that tonight's finale of The 100 would take "a turn" and a turn it sure did take. Gone are the days where we fight for control over valleys. Gone is the valley itself, and gone are all of the characters from the no longer habitable earth.

Towards the end of tonight's finale, McCreary, seeing that he was going to lose against Madi's forces, decided to live up to all his asshole potential and unleash some prepared missiles on the valley, destroying it completely and forcing everyone to evacuate on a spaceship.

Clarke managed to kill him before he could also evacuate (and it was damn brutal), but otherwise everyone escaped with minimal losses of the minimal numbers they still had. Upon the spaceship, they realized the best way to save the dying Kane was to put him into cryo sleep, and then realized it was actually the best way to save everybody.

After some sad goodbyes and heartbreaking moments—like Bellamy telling Octavia that a part of him loved her, but a part of him wanted to kill her—everyone went to sleep for the next 10 years. Or so they thought.

Clarke and Bellamy were the first to wake, only to discover that they had been awakened by a young man they had never seen before. He explained that it had actually been 125 years since they had gone to sleep, and that his parents, Monty and Harper, had stayed behind to figure out where all of these people could live.