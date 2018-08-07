As usual, you're not ready for the season finale of The 100.

Last week's part one set up quite a potentially devastating end to the battle for Shadow Valley, with Octavia basically ready to die until a potential savior showed up in the form of a 12 year-old girl. Madi is now technically the commander, but whether or not Octavia accepts this new ruler has yet to be seen.

We'll let EP Jason Rothenberg catch you up on where we are going into this final episode.

"There's one valley, there are two forces, one inside and one outside, that want to control it. And if they fight over it, if they can't overcome their human instinct to, you know, make war, they're gonna destroy it. And so here we are at the sort of final episode, Madi has taken the reigns, she sort of fulfilled her destiny to become the commander."

It's a last minute attempt to save Wonkru, who have not been doing well under Octavia's refusal to do anything but fight, but it's so last minute that there is a question of whether or not it can do any good at all, even if Madi is officially the commander, being guided and controlled by former commanders who now live in her head.