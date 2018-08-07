Johnny Depp's City of Lies Pulled a Month Before Its Release

City of Lies, the thriller starring Johnny Depp as a detective investigating Notorious B.I.G.'s unsolved murder, was pulled from Global Road's schedule Monday, weeks before its planned wide release on Sept. 7. The distributor has yet to announce a new date for the Brad Furman-directed film, which stars Forest Whitaker as a journalist who partners with Depp's character.

Representatives for Depp, Furman and Good Film Productions have yet to respond to requests for comment. The film's original release date had been chosen to mark what would have been Biggie Smalls' 46th birthday; in 1997, the hip-hop artist was killed in L.A. in a drive-by shooting.

The first trailer for City of Lies, formerly titled LAbyrinth, was released in May. As of Tuesday morning, the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts to promote the movie remain active.