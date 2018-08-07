Johnny Depp's City of Lies Pulled a Month Before Its Release

Tue., Aug. 7, 2018

City of Lies, the thriller starring Johnny Depp as a detective investigating Notorious B.I.G.'s unsolved murder, was pulled from Global Road's schedule Monday, weeks before its planned wide release on Sept. 7. The distributor has yet to announce a new date for the Brad Furman-directed film, which stars Forest Whitaker as a journalist who partners with Depp's character.

Representatives for Depp, Furman and Good Film Productions have yet to respond to requests for comment. The film's original release date had been chosen to mark what would have been Biggie Smalls' 46th birthday; in 1997, the hip-hop artist was killed in L.A. in a drive-by shooting.

The first trailer for City of Lies, formerly titled LAbyrinth, was released in May. As of Tuesday morning, the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts to promote the movie remain active.

Tracing Johnny Depp's Steep Descent From Untouchable Stardom

The decision to shelve the crime drama—even temporarily—marks yet another setback for the 55-year-old actor, who last month was sued for allegedly assaulting location manager Greg "Rocky" Brooks on the film's set in 2017. The actor has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. After reports of an alleged altercation surfaced, Furman told Us Weekly in a statement, "Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists. He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories—there isn't one here."

Not long after Brooks filed his lawsuit, Depp—who was recently the subject of a damaging Rolling Stone cover story—settled a $25 million fraud suit with his former business managers.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

