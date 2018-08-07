by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 5:40 AM
Adam Sandler is a good kisser—just ask Brooklyn Decker.
The model appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and dished on her Just Go With It co-star's smooching skills.
"Yes, Adam Sandler is a good kisser, and other actresses have said the same thing to me," she said. "They've come up to me—other actresses who've kissed him—and said, 'Hey, so, good right?'"
In fact, Decker said she was "taken aback by how good of a kisser he was."
"He's a great kisser and he's also a gentleman," she continued, "which I think makes the whole experience just nice."
However, Sandler isn't the only actor she's kissed. When asked about which other Jewish stars she's kissed, she cited Max Greenfield. While the actress said he's a "good kisser," she didn't rave about his proficiencies like she did with Sandler.
Sandler and Decker appeared in Just Go With It with Jennifer Aniston in 2011. However, her role as Palmer had a lasting impression on a certain Bravo star. During her guest appearance with Real Housewives of Orange County's Emily Simpson, the actress learned that Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks allegedly named her daughter after her character.
Watch the video to see Decker's interview.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
Gear Up for Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday With a Look Back at Her Life-Changing Romance With Travis Scott!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?