After viewers watched Garrett Yrigoyen propose to Becca Kufrin on the season finale of The Bachelorette, the two appeared on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put their knowledge of one another to the test.
The couple played "Fiancé My Name," which is similar to The Newlywed Game without the marital status. Jimmy Kimmel quizzed the lovebirds on facts about their betrothed for the chance to win prizes. The host grilled them on their partner's middle name, the name of one of their grandparents, the name of their high school and the name of their current or childhood pet. The prizes ranged from a panini press to a full dinner set.
Watch the video to see how many questions Yrigoyen and Kufrin answered correctly.
It certainly has been a whirlwind experience for the couple. After fans watched Yrigoyen pop the question on a beach in The Maldives, Kurfrin and her fiancé sat down with Bachelor host Chris Harrison to talk about their plans for the future. According to the happy couple, they plan to spend a little time in each of their home states and then possibly move to California. They also revealed they haven't finalized any wedding plans.
Yrigoyen also took the opportunity to address his social media controversy. Back in May, the medical sales rep came under fire after former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey shared screenshots of Yrigoyen liking several offensive posts, including those that mocked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg and members of the transgender community.
While Yrigoyen apologized for his actions at the time, he decided to reiterate his feelings Monday night.
"When I was liking things, it was going against what she stands for, and that made it really hard on us as a couple," he said. "So when we started talking about that, we got through that together, and we're growing, we're progressing, and we're moving forward."
Kufrin's journey to find love didn't come without a little heartbreak. Before accepting Yrigoyen's proposal, she said goodbye to Blake Horstmann. While Horstmann left the show in tears, he later told Kufrin he was glad she found happiness.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
