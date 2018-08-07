Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 4:45 AM
Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling are engaged.
The couple announced the happy news in The Times's forthcoming marriages section. "The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands." The announcement comes 18 months after the 31-year-old " Love Me Like You Do" singer began dating Jopling, an Eton-educated art dealer who currently works at Sotheby's and counts Princess Eugenie as a friend. A source told The Sun the bride-to-be is "over the moon" and has "never felt so happy."
As for why they decided to announce the news in The Times, the source told The Sun they "wanted to tell friends and family first and people won't notice because her name is Elena."
Goulding—known for releasing hit singles like "Anything Could Happen," "I Need Your Love," "Lights," "On My Mind," " Starry Eyed" and "Your Song"—has not commented further on the engagement. E! News has reached out to her rep for additional details regarding the proposal. In June, Goulding told The Evening Standard she and Jopling are "really, really happy together."
Jopling, who got his art history degree from Harvard, represented Team Great Britain at the Youth Olympics in 2010. However, he's no longer an athlete. "I'm loving my life at the moment, but people keep saying Caspar is a Team GB rower. It's kind of gotten out of hand now," she told The Evening Standard. "But we find it really funny. He is most definitely an art dealer now."
Years before she met Jopling, Goulding—who performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011—told Marie Claire U.K., "People seem to think I'm more wife material than girlfriend material. That's probably why I'm single! People want to marry me—and nothing before it." Upon further reflection, the pop star mused, "Well, it might be nice to have a wedding one day, mightn't it? I quite like being by myself. What's wrong with that?"
Before Jopling, Goulding dated Niall Horan, Greg James, Dougie Poynter and Bobby Rich.
