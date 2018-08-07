Watch Krystal Make Her Bachelor in Paradise Entrance

Tonight marks the return of Bachelor in Paradise, and with it comes the return of a recent Bachelor villain.

Some of us were dying to see Krystal back in action, with her incredible and somewhat confusing breathy voice. Others were not so excited, like Tia.

In the sneak peek above, exclusive to E! News, Tia is not here to see Krystal walk down those stairs and out onto the beach (partly because she's waiting for someone very specific, but we will get to that after tonight's premiere). In fact, if she does, Tia says she'll "crawl into a hole and die."