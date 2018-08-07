When it comes to their kids, finding a custody agreement that works for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is of the utmost importance, even as they near the two-year mark of their shocking announcement.

"Brad and Angelina are not even close to settling their divorce," a source tells E! News. "They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process."

The person close to the former couple adds, "There will be no settlement or resolution anytime soon. They are kind of at an impasse at this point because the focus has been on custody; nothing else has been hashed out yet."