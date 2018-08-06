Serena Williams took to Instagram to send a special message to fellow moms out there.

The tennis champion posted a lengthy caption on a photo that showed her with one foot perched on a rock as the sun sets above the ocean in the background. The photo itself embodies Serena's many feats and her perseverance.

Serena's caption begins, "Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk." The "funk" had a specific purpose: "Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom."

The Grand Slam winner expressed her preferred method of dealing with her "postpartum emotions": talking to her family. The fellow Williams women provide Serena with validation "that my feelings are totally normal. It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby."