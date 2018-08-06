15 PJs and Loungewear You Can Live in All Summer Long

Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy
by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 4:46 PM
Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy
Getting you out of your PJs is a mission any day of the year (let's be real).
Why get dressed unless you have to? Well, we all know we have to at least once in a while, but for those rare moments you actually can spend the entire day in bed snuggling with your pets, you're going to take advantage of it. But when its summertime, those winter flannels are suddenly suffocating and the philosophy less is more truly comes into play. Simply put: When it comes to warm weather appropriate loungewear, you don't always need less fabric, just lighter weight fabric.
From jumpsuits to matching sets and oversized shirts, here are 15 summer-approved PJs that are as cool as they are cute.
BUY IT: Splendid Always Stripe PJ Set, $78
BUY IT: Cosabella Bella Top & Pant PJ Set, $130
BUY IT: Sundry Stars Skinny Sweatpants, $98
Article continues below
BUY IT: PJ Salvage Loungin' Around PJ Top, $44
BUY IT: Wildfox Lovestruck Sweatpants, $118
BUY IT: LOVE Stories Cara Pajama Tank Top, $75
Article continues below
BUY IT: Cotton Citizen Aspen Sweatpants, $195
BUY IT: Plush Ultra Soft Boyfriend Sleep Shirt, $119
BUY IT: Terez Rainbow Trim Jogger Pants, $101
Article continues below
BUY IT: Splendid Cinched Jumpsuit, $78
BUY IT: Terez Foil Printed Jogger Pants, $108
BUY IT: Bluebella Beau PJ SET, $68
Article continues below
BUY IT: Eberjey Cropped Heather Pant, $69
BUY IT: Honeydew Intimates Rayon Tee & Woven Short Pajamas, $15
BUY IT: Current/Elliott The Dallas Sweatpant, $60
Article continues below
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?