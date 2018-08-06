15 PJs and Loungewear You Can Live in All Summer Long

Getting you out of your PJs is a mission any day of the year (let's be real).

Why get dressed unless you have to? Well, we all know we have to at least once in a while, but for those rare moments you actually can spend the entire day in bed snuggling with your pets, you're going to take advantage of it. But when its summertime, those winter flannels are suddenly suffocating and the philosophy less is more truly comes into play. Simply put: When it comes to warm weather appropriate loungewear, you don't always need less fabric, just lighter weight fabric.