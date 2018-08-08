Shannon Ford is one amazing best friend.

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James social media director is on a mission to protect best friend Taylor Monaco's pregnancy secret. However, this becomes more difficult when the ladies are woken up to their coworkers demanding that they take morning shots of tequila!

"I just woke up, I was forced to brush my teeth with a shot of tequila basically and then, in my groggy woken-up brain, I realized that if I have to take this shot so does Taylor," Kristin Cavallari's employee admits in a confessional.

And Shannon's instincts are correct, as the gang moves from room to room with tequila shots in hand. In an attempt to "save [Taylor] and her baby," Shannon rushes to her gal pal's bedside.