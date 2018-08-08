''Rockstar'' Shannon Ford Saves Pregnant BFF Taylor Monaco From Tequila Shots on Very Cavallari

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 7:00 AM

Shannon Ford is one amazing best friend.

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James social media director is on a mission to protect best friend Taylor Monaco's pregnancy secret. However, this becomes more difficult when the ladies are woken up to their coworkers demanding that they take morning shots of tequila!

"I just woke up, I was forced to brush my teeth with a shot of tequila basically and then, in my groggy woken-up brain, I realized that if I have to take this shot so does Taylor," Kristin Cavallari's employee admits in a confessional.

And Shannon's instincts are correct, as the gang moves from room to room with tequila shots in hand. In an attempt to "save [Taylor] and her baby," Shannon rushes to her gal pal's bedside.

"Can I at least go upstairs first?" a flustered Taylor asks the group.

After the coworkers utter a resounding "no," the pregnant model reluctantly picks up a full shot. Thankfully, Shannon swoops into the room just in time and snags the alcohol out of Taylor's hand.

"I just really want to party," Shannon adds after throwing back the shot.

"You're a rockstar, c'mon," Taylor further notes while fist-bumping her bestie later on.

Nothing beats a best friend, right?

Catch Shannon's epic save in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

