Harry Styles is apparently the ideal house guest.

In a TCA panel Sunday night, the executive producer of upcoming CBS sitcom Happy Together Ben Winston divulged how the former One Direction star became a tenant in his London home. Variety's TV features editor Danielle Turchiano tweeted the details of Winston's former housemate situation. According to Turchiano, Styles lived in Winston's attic for 18 months. It appears that Styles appeared relatively incognito throughout his time there. "No one knew he was there," Turchiano wrote.

Styles crashing in Winston's attic provided some artistic inspiration for the producer. "He said living in a quiet 'boring' family environment while undergoing a crazy time in his life helped him and inspired Winston to develop #HappyTogether," Turchiano tweeted.