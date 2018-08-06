Pink Hospitalized for Gastric Virus, Cancels Second Sydney Show

Pink is feeling blue Down Under.

At the last minute Monday, the 38-year-old "Beautiful Trauma" singer postponed an additional concert in Sydney after being hospitalized to treat a gastric virus. The news was shared just hours before the singer was set to take the stage for a sold-out show at the Qudos Bank Arena.

"Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus," Live Nation tweeted. "Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery." Pink did not comment further, but she did retweet Sony Music Australia's note.

Last week, Pink postponed the first of her Sydney shows due to an upper respiratory infection. Afterward, photographs surfaced of the singer and her kids relaxing at Byron Bay beach, leading some fans to wonder whether the pop star was, in fact, sick. "I don't need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life," Pink explained. "This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children."

"I've already been sick twice (kids as well) on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through," Pink wrote on Instagram. "This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine."

Noting her "impeccable" track record, she said, "I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I'm doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don't show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7-year-old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move." Pink then apologized to "real fans" who'd been "affected" by the cancellation.

The singer's note went viral, earning support from Justin Timberlake and other A-list stars.

Pink has three more shows scheduled at the Qudos Bank Arena, on Aug. 9, Aug. 10 and Aug. 12.

