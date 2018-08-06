Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is going in to its final season with one heck of a twist. The CW musical comedy has added Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin as Greg, a character that appeared in the first two seasons played by Frozen's Santino Fontana. It's not a recast, per series co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, but a reimagining.

At the 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour, Brosh McKenna and Bloom addressed reporters and explained why there's a change.

"Rachel and I had always been exploring bring back that character," Brosh McKenna. She explained it's part of the storytelling and exploring how people's perceptions change about others as time passes and people change.

"Greg is a barometer for how much people change," Bloom said.