Robert Redford is hanging up his hat.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published today, the 81-year-old actor confirmed he is retiring from acting. Redford first announced his plans to stop working two years ago, but only after he finished the last two films he had in production: Our Souls at Night, released in 2017, and The Old Man & The Gun, premiering Sept. 28. "I'm getting tired of acting. I'm an impatient person, so it's hard for me to sit around and do take after take after take," he said in a Walker Art Center interview. "At this point in my life, age 80, it'd give me more satisfaction because I'm not dependent on anybody. It's just me, just the way it used to be, and so going back to sketching—that's sort of where my head is right now. So, I'm thinking of moving in that direction and not acting so much." Once Our Souls at Night and The Old Man & The Gun wrapped, he vowed, "I'm going to say, 'OK, that's goodbye to all that,' and then just focus on directing."

In an interview to promote his final film as an actor, Redford admitted he will "never say never," to performing, "but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I'll] move towards retirement after this, 'cause I've been doing it since I was 21. I thought, 'Well, that's enough.' And why not go out with something that's very upbeat and positive?" As for whether he'll continue to direct feature films, Redford said, "We'll see about that."