Family sticks together no matter what—and the Kardashians are certainly no exception.

After the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this evening, Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter to share her thoughts after reliving the sibling battle that's now been seen around the world.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were all arguing over an upcoming photo shoot and Kourtney's involvement.

The sisters have since cooled things down since the epic fight—but their clearly not completely moved on.