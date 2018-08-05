For Wilmer Valderrama, the show must go on.

Nearly two weeks have passed since Demi Lovato suffered an apparent drug overdose and was rushed to the hospital, but her ex-boyfriend and constant supporter throughout the life-threatening crisis took time away for a good cause on Saturday. The actor attended a charity event in Los Angeles for Kind Los Angeles, an organization founded by Angelina Jolie that works to provide legal counsel to refugee and immigrant minors in the U.S.

One day prior, he was photographed arriving to the NCIS set in L.A.

As previously reported, Valderrama has made frequent visits to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to see the pop star since she was admitted Tuesday, July 24.