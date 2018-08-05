The Countess also talked to us about her daughter Victoria de Lesseps—who recently started a job with designer Nicole Miller—and the message she tries to send to her, especially in recent weeks.

"Putting yourself first and when you get knocked down you stand back up. There is no other choice in life," she told us. "And words are one thing, but showing people is another. It was so important for me to show my daughter, that through all the trials and tribulations that I've had that you gotta keep it moving. Move forward, don't spend too much time thinking about the past, I feel like it's better to just keep on going forward."

Luann, who told the audience on Saturday that she's single, also addressed her friendship status with Dorinda Medley during the show's Q&A.

"I love Dorinda, very much, you know, she's a great girl Dorinda," Luann said when asked about their relationship. "When somebody says something to you and it just hurts? You can get over it very quick--it takes a little time to heal, so I'm still healing, but I love Dorinda, but it takes me a minute, I have to get over it. She really hurt my feelings, so I'm being perfectly honest about that because, she did. So you know we're still repairing our friendship. I still have the bandage on, I'm not ready to take the bandaid off yet."