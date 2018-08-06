Josh Brolin Tells Non-Stop Jokes in the Deadpool 2 Makeup Chair

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 9:00 AM
Ryan Reynolds may play the Merc With a Mouth in Deadpool 2, but chatterbox Josh Brolin might give the antihero a run for his money offscreen. E! News has exclusive bonus footage showing the veteran actor getting into character as Cable, the time-traveling cybernetic soldier. And as a team applies prosthetics to his body, he rattles off joke after joke. "My scar is based off the fat deposit on Harry Dean Stanton's forehead that he kept for years, and my character is based off Mrs. Doubtfire," Brolin says. "What's really going on behind the scenes of Deadpool?"
A good question, indeed!
Brolin even makes jokes at director David Leitch's expense. "Leitch has Cable hair, so if you think about, the way my hair looks is just an extreme version of Leitch's hair. It was a faux manipulation on his part. It was a narcissistic move, but that's OK," he says. "It's his movie." Keeping the gag going, he argues his character and Leitch have "similar voices" as well. "I think he has polyps in his throat," he jokes, "which was the inspiration for Cable talking like he does."
The Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut will be available on Movies Anywhere Aug. 7 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Aug. 21, featuring 15 minutes of new action and jokes inserted throughout. As the antihero would say, "That's a whole lotta D in a surprisingly small package!"
20th Century Fox
Fans in the New York City area are also encouraged to visit the Deadpool and Friends' Believe in Your Selfie Museum, a limited run photo opp pop-up in the West Village: "This museum may not have 29 rooms, but it's not all about size, OK? Nine distinct photo opps give fans the chance to take outrageous selfies recalling some of the Merc with a Mouth's favorite things—from unicorns and rainbows to his most beloved X-Force members. Dive into Colossus' big, shiny foam pit and even see what you would look like with a pair of freakishly small toddler legs!"
Admission is free but limited; guests (ages 18 and up) must register for an appointment in advance online. There will be a standby line on-site, although admission will not be guaranteed. The pop-up museum, located at Industria Studio 10 (356 W. 12th Street, New York, NY 10014), will be open Aug. 8-9 from 12 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET, and Aug. 10-11 from 12 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Maniac Trailer Has Everything, From Justin Theroux to Emma Stone Slinging Arrows and Jonah Hill With a Mullet
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?