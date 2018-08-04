Adam Levine Mistakenly Slams MTV in Defense of Childish Gambino

Feeling like a twit-wit, Adam Levine?

The Maroon 5 frontman's longstanding contempt for the MTV VMAs reached a new level last night when he came out swinging in defense of Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video. "This year, Childish Gambino released one of the most impactful, thought provoking and intelligent videos ever made. I'm sure he doesn't' care that he wasn't nominated for a VMA because he's cool as f--k and everything. But I care. Because I'm NOT that cool," the "Girls Like You" singer vented. "And I still want MTV to mean something again. But it won't. Ever. K bye."

Levine later deleted his open letter on Instagram and Twitter after being informed that not only was Childish Gambino nominated, but he was actually nominated in seven categories: Video of the Year, Video With a Message, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography and Best Editing. With his tail between his legs, Levine told his Twitter followers, "S--t. I don't usually put my foot in my mouth. But this time, I did. 'This is America' actually WAS nominated for 7 VMAs. How I didn't get the right info is beyond me. I stand corrected." Halfheartedly, he said, "I'm sorry MTV. Still hate you though. But mostly, I'm sorry."

Unable to shake off his mistake, Levine recorded a video on Instagram Saturday night. "All right, I f--ked up. So, here's what happened: Yesterday I was running around like a maniac, trying to leave town, packing, going a mile a minute, and I guess it had come up that at the VMAs, 'Girls Like You'—which is our song—isn't up for a VMA. Big shocker. It doesn't surprise me. They always blow us off. And then, of course, I'm like, 'Well, Childish Gambino made the best video of the year. I bet you he's not nominated.' I guess, for some reason, I Googled something and looked like...oof. Look, I f--ked up. There's no way around it. But, basically, he was nominated—like, seven times over—and I look like a moron," the singer said." But, I'm just going to come out here and say, 'I f--ked up. My bad.' Sorry, MTV. You did good. Now, make sure he wins."